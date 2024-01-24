Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Snowflake worth $45,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $209.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $209.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,757 shares of company stock worth $102,251,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.