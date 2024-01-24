Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Director Purchases $106,200.00 in Stock

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.25 million, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

