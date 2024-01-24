Piper Sandler Trims Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Target Price to $47.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after buying an additional 93,195,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 527,244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 205,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,749,000 after purchasing an additional 199,790 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

