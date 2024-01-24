Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

