Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

ONEOK stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

