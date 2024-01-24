Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 7,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,253. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

