Acala Token Price Tops $0.0790 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $4.50 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00017926 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,945.55 or 0.99728979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011365 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00205928 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07998674 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $4,511,801.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

