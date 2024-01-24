Conflux Price Reaches $0.18 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $655.18 million and approximately $28.01 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,161.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00162447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.28 or 0.00587399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00056936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00380444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00176067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,964,014,670 coins and its circulating supply is 3,651,514,040 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,963,886,110.19 with 3,651,386,102.01 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17681419 USD and is down -4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $46,293,350.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.