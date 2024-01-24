MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Dividend of $0.10

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 14.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 66,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 6,060.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.