Signaturefd LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,750 shares of company stock worth $18,243,614 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $297.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.49 and a 12-month high of $299.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

