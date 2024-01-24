HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,899 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

