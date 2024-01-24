Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Position Increased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

