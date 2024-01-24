Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $109.93.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

