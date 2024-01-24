Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $55.42 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Paychex worth $55,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.71. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

