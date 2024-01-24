ORG Partners LLC Sells 53,472 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,472 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

