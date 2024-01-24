MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APH opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

