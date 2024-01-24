First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $7.16.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
