First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.