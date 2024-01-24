First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on January 31st

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 135.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,846,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.