First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

