Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion. Netflix also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.49 EPS.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $541.21.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

