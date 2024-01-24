Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix updated its Q1 guidance to $4.49 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.22 and a 200 day moving average of $436.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 60.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $98,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.60.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

