First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider's stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.50. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

