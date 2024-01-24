Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 15th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$16.06 million during the quarter.
