Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Tetra Tech worth $66,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.