Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Stock Position Raised by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,266 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $69,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

