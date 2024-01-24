Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 52,802 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,329,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,802 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $70,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 934,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.