Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $70.94 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,696 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $70,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.