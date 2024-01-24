Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,136,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

