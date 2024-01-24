Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

