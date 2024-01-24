Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 776,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after buying an additional 168,502 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 21.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

