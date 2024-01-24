Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $642.00 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $647.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $588.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.57.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $1,368,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,426 shares in the company, valued at $488,637,346.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

