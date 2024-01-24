Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $84.96 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,860 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $84,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

