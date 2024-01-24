Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $77,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $297,000.

MUB opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

