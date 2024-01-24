Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

