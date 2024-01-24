Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

