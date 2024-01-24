US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $40,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.53.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PNC
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.