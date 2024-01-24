US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $40,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $149.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.