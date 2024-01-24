STF Management LP Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

