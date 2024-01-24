STF Management LP Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

STF Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 277.4% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,500 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,564,000 after buying an additional 323,622 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after buying an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.7% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,162,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,790,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.60. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

