Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.35-20.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.55-4.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.67.

TDY stock opened at $441.98 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 125.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

