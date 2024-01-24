Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,673 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $33,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,017,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $351.63 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.43 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

