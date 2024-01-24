Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,428 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $33,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after purchasing an additional 640,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

