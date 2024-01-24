Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,500 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.75% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $33,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

