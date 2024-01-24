Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 21,327 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $34,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 953.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.6% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.