Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 68,850 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sysco worth $34,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $107,472,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

