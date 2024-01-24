Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $34.79 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,564 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 132,275 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Akamai Technologies worth $34,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.