Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,509 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $35,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $108.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

