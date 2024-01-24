Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.67 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Nucor worth $38,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

