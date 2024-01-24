Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $640.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $640.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.