Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40.76 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,179 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $40,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

NYSE USB opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

