Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 3,575 shares.The stock last traded at $65.69 and had previously closed at $64.89.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

