Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 3,575 shares.The stock last traded at $65.69 and had previously closed at $64.89.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
